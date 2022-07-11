Richmond’s best mobile network

T-Mobile was deemed the best mobile network in the country, PCMag found in its annual analysis of Best Mobile Networks.

And that ranking extends to Richmond, Sascha Segan, PCMag’s mobile analyst, told Axios.

Context: The tech publication has been testing mobile networks nationwide for 13 years. Experts drove across the country with the latest 5G phones to observe AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon’s performance in 30 cities and six rural regions.

Zoom in: Richmond wasn’t one of the cities tested, but a PCMag driver took a straight shot down I-95 on their way from D.C. to North Carolina, with a pit stop in town, Segan said, and collected about two hours of data in town.

What they found: Richmond looks a lot like other southern cities when it comes to mobile download and upload speeds — and T-Mobile was the fastest, just as it is Baltimore, Raleigh and Charlotte (it’s AT&T in D.C.).

AT&T was ranked second in those three cities.

Verizon, third.

What they're saying: “T-Mobile was the fastest carrier by a long shot, with a maximum download speed of 668 mbps in Richmond and a maximum upload speed of 119 mbps,” Segan told Axios.

Yes, but: The data collected in Richmond was limited, Segan cautioned, and does not extend to rural areas, where PCMag found Verizon still reigns supreme.

The intrigue: T-Mobile’s "5G UC” system — the fastest of the fast in network speeds — is up and running in Richmond, Segan said, which helped propel T-Mobile to the top spot.