Politics

What you could buy in lieu of N.C. primary spending

Lucille Sherman
Data: FEC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios
Data: FEC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

This year's North Carolina primaries were expensive.

How expensive? Well, if you took all the money candidates and outside groups have spent on Triangle-area federal races, you could buy more than 4 million orders of chicken and waffles at Ashley Christensen's Beasley's Chicken + Honey.

In fact, the nearly $57 million spent on those races could:

  • Feed 150 people one meal a day for 74 years.
  • Pay 12 months of rent for 3,000 Raleigh residents (at $1,500/month).
  • Give all of our state's 94,000-plus public school teachers a $600 bonus.
