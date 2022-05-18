Data: FEC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

This year's North Carolina primaries were expensive.

How expensive? Well, if you took all the money candidates and outside groups have spent on Triangle-area federal races, you could buy more than 4 million orders of chicken and waffles at Ashley Christensen's Beasley's Chicken + Honey.

In fact, the nearly $57 million spent on those races could: