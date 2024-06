Share on email (opens in new window)

Jagger Eaton at the Skateboarding Men's Park Final in Shanghai, China. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Game recognizes game. The big picture: Olympic snowboarding superstar Shaun White recently gave skateboarder and Mesa native Jagger Eaton a shout-out in an interview with Axios.

Eaton, a five-time X Games medalist who took home the bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, is slated to compete in park and street skateboarding at the Olympics in Paris later this summer.

What they're saying: "Jagger is super technical. [He's] got the style, got the tricks," said White.

"Last summer's Olympics was the first time ever they showcased [skateboarding]. I'm excited for some of these men and women to go back and have their second crack at it."

The intrigue: It's unusual for a skater to compete in both disciplines (park and street). Eaton is expected to be the only athlete to do so this year.