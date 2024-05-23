Catching up with Olympic star and Southern California native Shaun White

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Shaun White at the Moncler Grenoble Fall Winter Fashion Show in Switzerland. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Snowboarding star and Southern Californian Shaun White has been checking off his bucket list since retiring from the sport two years ago. What he's up to: White told Axios he started his own brand of snowboards and outerwear, is endorsing healthy snacks and traveling for fun.

The intrigue: As the Summer Olympic games in Paris approach, the three-time gold medalist reminisced with Axios about how growing up around San Diego shaped his career.

What he's saying: "California is a hotbed of [extreme] sports," said White.

"There's only so many places in the world where you can wake up, go to the mountains, go snowboarding, come back down, go skateboarding, and then catch a sunset surf with your friends. I'm really a product of my environment."

Zoom in: Here are the Carlsbad native's favorite things to do in town.

Beaches: Solana, Stonesteps and Moonlight

"You go surfing; there are people playing volleyball and hanging out. It's typical Southern California lifestyle."

Skateboarding: The avid skater likes the park at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA in Encinitas.

"I would go there every single day."

Restaurants: He loves classic SD taco shops like Roberto's, Juanita's and El Taco Rico, plus some spots in the Gaslamp.

Fun fact: A documentary about his final Olympics run came out last year. You can stream it on Max.