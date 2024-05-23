Catching up with Olympic star and Southern California native Shaun White

Snowboarding star and Southern Californian Shaun White has been checking off his bucket list since retiring from the sport two years ago.
What he's up to: White told Axios he started his own brand of snowboards and outerwear, is endorsing healthy snacks and traveling for fun.
The intrigue: As the Summer Olympic games in Paris approach, the three-time gold medalist reminisced with Axios about how growing up around San Diego shaped his career.
What he's saying: "California is a hotbed of [extreme] sports," said White.
"There's only so many places in the world where you can wake up, go to the mountains, go snowboarding, come back down, go skateboarding, and then catch a sunset surf with your friends. I'm really a product of my environment."
Zoom in: Here are the Carlsbad native's favorite things to do in town.