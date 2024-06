An artist's rendering of the VT 101 industrial park west of State Farm Stadium. Image: Courtesy of VanTrust Real Estate

The open area west of Glendale's sports and entertainment district is getting a lot less vacant. The big picture: VanTrust Real Estate, which acquires and develops real estate for Van Tuyl Companies, broke ground last Wednesday on a new industrial park on the southwest corner of Ballpark Boulevard and 99th Avenue, across from State Farm Stadium on the western side of Loop 101.

The VT 101 industrial park is slated to have three buildings taking up 750,000 square feet.

The project's first phase — two 156,000-square-foot industrial buildings — are scheduled for completion in April 2025.

What they're saying: "This location is special, with visibility from the Loop 101 and incredible access to all the amenities Glendale's Sports and Entertainment District has to offer," Jenna Borcherding, VanTrust's senior director of development, said in a press release.

Zoom out: VT 101 is just one part of Glendale's development plans for the area west of the entertainment district.