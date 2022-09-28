The Glendale City Council rezoned 188 acres of land along Loop 101 for high-density residential development, which it hopes will help achieve its goal of building up the area around Westgate and State Farm Stadium.

What's happening: The land designated for a mixed-use development by the city as "Vision 2" will include both residential and commercial buildings.

While most development agreements establish maximum uses when it comes to things like density and building height, the agreement for Vision 2 sets out minimum density, city manager Kevin Phelps tells Axios.

The purpose is to "facilitate and encourage more intense development" near the city's sports and entertainment district.

What they're saying: "It's kind of this notion that the heart of the whole district is the Westgate itself. And what we want to do is to build up infrastructure and density that will support keeping the heart really healthy," Phelps tells Axios.

A map showing the proposed Vision 2 mixed-use development area. Image courtesy of the city of Glendale.

Yes, but: Though the mixed-use zoning for Vision 2 permits entertainment businesses, the city council wants "​​more intense experiential elements," including the incoming Andretti Indoor Karting & Games go-kart track, to either be east of the freeway with the rest of the entertainment district or directly on its west side.

"And then the other areas around there will provide the office workers and the residential [spaces] to kind of help support the restaurants and businesses that are there," Phelps says.

What's next: Aside from a five- or six-story apartment complex, no specific projects are slated yet.