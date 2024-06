Share on email (opens in new window)

The Grand Canyon Railway will offer steam-powered trips six times this summer. Photo: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection

All aboard! Head up north for a train ride that will transport you far from the Valley's 100-plus temperatures. The big picture: The Grand Canyon Railway offers daily roundtrip rides from Williams to the Grand Canyon, with three hours to explore the canyon between legs. Tickets start at $70 for adults and $36 for kids under 16.

The train ride takes about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Williams — a neat Route 66 town worth exploring before or after the ride — and Grand Canyon Village see typical summer highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

The intrigue: The train takes passengers back to Arizona's wilder days, with western musicians and rabble-rousing cowboys roaming the cars.

Zoom in: The Railway will offer steam-powered excursions to the canyon on six dates this summer.