25 mins ago - Things to Do

Beat the Arizona heat: Take a road trip to Williams

Jessica Boehm
Animated gif of a thermometer in the shape of a cactus rising to 120+ degrees, and then back down.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

With temperatures hanging around 110 recently, Valley residents have started their weekend pilgrimages to anywhere a bit cooler. This week, we recommend you skip the crowds in Flagstaff and check out the city's quieter neighbor, Williams.

The big picture: Williams is known as the "Gateway to the Grand Canyon" and was the last town on Historic Route 66 bypassed by Interstate 40. It's in Arizona's high country — about 30 miles west of Flagstaff.

Distance from Phoenix: 175 miles. Less than 3 hours if there are no backups on Interstate 17.

Average June temperature: High of 81, low of 49.

What to do:
What to eat and drink:
  • 🍔 Frontier Barbeque & Beer Garden: A great patio, hearty dishes and strong drinks with names like "Stubborn Mule" and "Gunshot Mary." Need we say more?
  • 🍺 Grand Canyon Brewery: Try a selection of Arizona-inspired beers and spirits like "Horseshoe Bend Ale" and "Orange Blossom Vodka Mule."
  • 🤠 The Long Horn Saloon: It's a bit kitschy (as the name suggests), but we can't resist their gooey cheese curds and affordable beer.
  • 🥧 Pine Country Restaurant: Three words: pie for breakfast.
Where to stay:

You tell us: What other Arizona places should we feature in our summer road trip series? Reach us at [email protected]

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more