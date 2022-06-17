Beat the Arizona heat: Take a road trip to Williams

With temperatures hanging around 110 recently, Valley residents have started their weekend pilgrimages to anywhere a bit cooler. This week, we recommend you skip the crowds in Flagstaff and check out the city's quieter neighbor, Williams.

The big picture: Williams is known as the "Gateway to the Grand Canyon" and was the last town on Historic Route 66 bypassed by Interstate 40. It's in Arizona's high country — about 30 miles west of Flagstaff.

Distance from Phoenix: 175 miles. Less than 3 hours if there are no backups on Interstate 17.

Average June temperature: High of 81, low of 49.

What to do:

What to eat and drink:

🍔 Frontier Barbeque & Beer Garden: A great patio, hearty dishes and strong drinks with names like "Stubborn Mule" and "Gunshot Mary." Need we say more?

🍺 Grand Canyon Brewery: Try a selection of Arizona-inspired beers and spirits like "Horseshoe Bend Ale" and "Orange Blossom Vodka Mule."

🤠 The Long Horn Saloon: It's a bit kitschy (as the name suggests), but we can't resist their gooey cheese curds and affordable beer.

🥧 Pine Country Restaurant: Three words: pie for breakfast.

Where to stay:

You tell us: What other Arizona places should we feature in our summer road trip series? Reach us at [email protected]