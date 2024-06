Data: Stanford Education Data Archive; Chart: Axios Visuals

A higher ratio of students to school counselors is especially evident in racially segregated schools, Eric Sparks, ASCA deputy executive director, tells Axios.

The big picture: Arizona's school counselor shortage trends with the state's high rate of school segregation — which has been on the rise in metro Phoenix for much of the past 15 years, according to the Stanford Education Data Archive.

What they're saying: "Having fewer school counselors prohibits students from being identified or being seen," Sparks said.