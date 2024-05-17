Some Arizona schools have high segregation rates 70 years after Brown v. Board ruling

Nearly 40% of Latino students in Arizona attend a school where less than 10% of their classmates are white, per the report.
The intrigue: White flight to the exurbs has contributed to resegregation, Gary Orfield, co-director of the Civil Rights Project, tells Axios.
Zoom in: A February report from the Civil Rights Project shows that metro Phoenix's urban school districts have more Black and Latino students and fewer white students than suburban districts.
Between 2010 and 2020, the percentage of Black students in suburban schools fell while urban schools saw a slight increase.
Both suburban and urban districts saw an increase in the percentage of Latino students during the same time frame — but the percentage of Latino students was still 15 points higher in urban districts during the 2019-2020 school year.
The big picture: The resegregation of America's public schools coincides with the rise of charter schools and school choice options, and with civil rights groups having turned away from desegregation battles.