Chips & salsa: Summer skiing at Snowbowl
⛷ Arizona Snowbowl extended its ski season to June for the first time. (12 News)
🏈 Graham Rossini is replacing Ray Anderson as ASU's athletic director. He previously served as the university's chief business officer. (CBS Sports)
🏥 California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing Arizona doctors to perform abortions in his state. (Axios)
🗳 Maricopa County plans to move its elections operations to a new building that would be ready for the 2028 election. (AZcentral)
