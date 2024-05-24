36 mins ago - News

Chips & salsa: Summer skiing at Snowbowl

Illustration of a gila monster eating tortilla chips and salsa.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

⛷ Arizona Snowbowl extended its ski season to June for the first time. (12 News)

🏈 Graham Rossini is replacing Ray Anderson as ASU's athletic director. He previously served as the university's chief business officer. (CBS Sports)

🏥 California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing Arizona doctors to perform abortions in his state. (Axios)

🗳 Maricopa County plans to move its elections operations to a new building that would be ready for the 2028 election. (AZcentral)

