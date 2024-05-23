Driving the news: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill into law Thursday, in partnership with the California Legislative Women's Caucus. It came about a month after he announced the bill in response to Arizona's ban.
It goes into effect immediately and runs through Nov. 30.
Yes, but: Arizona's abortion ban has not yet taken effect – and it may never be imposed.
By the numbers: Abortions provided to patients traveling from other states more than doubled in California — from 2,270 in 2020 to 5,160 in 2023 — according to a recent analysis by The Guttmacher Institute.
About 3% of California's abortion patients traveled from out of state in 2023, per the Institute.