Arizona doctors can now legally provide abortions in California for Arizona patients needing to travel out of state for care. Why it matters: The new law protects and expands access to the procedure as Arizona patients and doctors navigate the state's recent near-total abortion ban.

It also allows pregnant patients to continue to get care from their own doctors.

Zoom in: The law allows licensed Arizona doctors to get temporary California medical credentials within five days of submitting proper documentation to the medical boards.

Driving the news: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill into law Thursday, in partnership with the California Legislative Women's Caucus. It came about a month after he announced the bill in response to Arizona's ban.

It goes into effect immediately and runs through Nov. 30.

Yes, but: Arizona's abortion ban has not yet taken effect – and it may never be imposed.

The Arizona Supreme Court granted Attorney General Kris Mayes' request to further delay enforcement of the ban until Sept. 26.

If the Legislature adjourns by June 28, the ban will likely never be enforced because the repeal passed earlier this month will take effect 90 days after the end of the session.

Still, Newsom's office says this "provides a critical stopgap for Arizona patients and providers" if the ban does take effect.

The other side: CA Assemblyman James Gallagher (R) voted against the bill saying it "is less about helping women than it is about Newsom's shadow campaign for president."

The big picture: California and other "blue" states expanded abortion access protections following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Out-of-state travel for abortions surged nationwide following that ruling.

By the numbers: Abortions provided to patients traveling from other states more than doubled in California — from 2,270 in 2020 to 5,160 in 2023 — according to a recent analysis by The Guttmacher Institute.

About 3% of California's abortion patients traveled from out of state in 2023, per the Institute.

Zoom out: Maternity wards across the state have been abruptly closing as maternal mortality rates are worsening locally and statewide.

California has struggled to build new clinics and train new providers, and the governor's office says Arizona doctors treating patients in California could help ease the strain, Politico reported.

Editor's note: This is story has been updated with comments from Assemblyman James Gallagher.