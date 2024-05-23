These were the most popular Arizona baby names in 2023

Liam and Olivia continued their long-running reigns as the most popular Arizona baby names last year, according to newly released Social Security Administration data.

The big picture: 454 male babies born in Arizona last year were named Liam and Olivia was given to 373 female babies, according to the data.

Liam has been the most popular male name in the state since 2017 and Olivia has been the most common female name since 2019.

Zoom in: Mateo, Noah, Oliver, Santiago, Sebastian, Elijah, Ezra, Benjamin and Levi rounded out last year's top 10 male names.

For females, Emma, Mia, Isabella, Sophia, Camila, Amelia, Charlotte, Evelyn and Luna trailed Olivia.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: The names with the largest increase in popularity over the last decade were Walker and Theo.

The two names that fell out of fashion the fastest were Alexa and Kendra.

😅 My thought bubble: Enjoy it while you can, Liams and Olivias. Jessica was the most popular name in Arizona for 11 years in the '80s and '90s and now it doesn't even crack the top 100.