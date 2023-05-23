8 mins ago - News

These were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2022

Jessica Boehm
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Liam and Olivia were once again the most popular baby names for Arizona kids last year, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.

Yes, but: Some uncommon names, including Oakley and Everly, are gaining steam here.

The other side: Jessica and Alexa are freefalling in popularity.

😅 Jessica's thought bubble: I'm gonna pretend that doesn't offend me.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

One more fun stat to go: Arizona babies were named Romina and Arturo 3x more than in other states.

