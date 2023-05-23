8 mins ago - News
These were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2022
Liam and Olivia were once again the most popular baby names for Arizona kids last year, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.
Yes, but: Some uncommon names, including Oakley and Everly, are gaining steam here.
The other side: Jessica and Alexa are freefalling in popularity.
😅 Jessica's thought bubble: I'm gonna pretend that doesn't offend me.
One more fun stat to go: Arizona babies were named Romina and Arturo 3x more than in other states.
