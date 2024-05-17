What to try during Arizona Restaurant Week
Spring Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, with deals and special menus through May 26.
The big picture: Just under 200 restaurants across the state (the majority are in the Valley) are participating with prix-fixe lunch and dinner options for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple.
What to try: This year's lineup includes some of our favorite tried-and-true spots — First & Last, Chantico, Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine and Wren & Wolf — and others we've been longing to try, including Santo Arcadia, Beginner's Luck and Roka Akor.
Each Restaurant Week, there's a few deals that provide a superior bang for your buck. Here's the best we found:
- Chula Seafood (Uptown and Grayhawk): For $55 per couple, you'll get two appetizers and two entrees. Options include shrimp California burrito, pan-roasted salmon and banana leaf-wrapped yellowtail.
- The Rosticceria: For $33 per person, you'll get a four-course meal with entree options like Italian short ribs and 10-layer lasagna. Dessert is a ticket to the restaurant's build-your-own gelato milkshake bar.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more