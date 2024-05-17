What to try during Arizona Restaurant Week

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, with deals and special menus through May 26.

The big picture: Just under 200 restaurants across the state (the majority are in the Valley) are participating with prix-fixe lunch and dinner options for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple.

What to try: This year's lineup includes some of our favorite tried-and-true spots — First & Last, Chantico, Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine and Wren & Wolf — and others we've been longing to try, including Santo Arcadia, Beginner's Luck and Roka Akor.

Each Restaurant Week, there's a few deals that provide a superior bang for your buck. Here's the best we found: