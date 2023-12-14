Grand opening: The Rosticceria brings fried pizza and gelato shakes to Phoenix

"Eat like a king." That's the tagline of The Rosticceria, a new restaurant by The Maggiore Group opening Friday. And if you enjoy over-the-top Italian-inspired cuisine, you surely will dine like royalty.

What's happening: The Rosticceria's menu features skewered wood-fired meats from the Abruzzo region of Italy, paninis piled high with porchetta and Naples-style fried pizza.

Diners can also enjoy unique cocktails and desserts with meringue limoncello margaritas, s'mores with chocolate ricotta cream and a build-your-own soft serve gelato shake bar.

Zoom in: The restaurant, near the old Paradise Valley Mall, is the latest project from the Maggiore family, which is responsible for The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, Hash Kitchen and The Mexicano.

What they're saying: "The inspiration for the new concept came from traveling through the Rome and Abruzzo regions with my wife Cristina and father Tomaso. We loved the grilled meats and the porchetta, and I am still dreaming about it," Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group, said in a press release.

Be smart: The Rosticceria opens Friday at 3pm. The first 50 guests will receive a free milkshake.

What we're watching: The Maggiore Group's original restaurant, Tomaso's, closed last year after 46 years in business. A new concept inspired by the family's patriarch, who died in 2021, is expected to open at Camelback Road and 32nd Street early next year.