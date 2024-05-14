3 hours ago - News

Pic du jour: Breaking the "bronze ceiling"

A bronze statue of a woman holding a flag and a piece of paper next to a box that says 1912.

The new Frances Willard Munds statue at Wesley Bolin Plaza. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Arizona suffragist leader Frances Willard Munds has taken her place among the statues and monuments at Wesley Bolin Plaza.

The big picture: The Arizona Women's History Alliance dedicated its statue to Munds at a ceremony on May 4.

  • Munds joined the campaign to give women the right to vote in 1899 and became president of the Arizona Equal Suffrage Association a decade later.
  • She led the campaign to put women's suffrage on the ballot in 1912.
  • In 1914, she was elected to the Arizona Senate, becoming one of the first two women in the Legislature.

Why it matters: The statue is one of the few in Arizona to represent an individual woman who actually lived, rather than a woman intended to personify a larger group, such as pioneer women, or fictional characters like the Madonna of the Trail in Springerville.

