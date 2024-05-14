Pic du jour: Breaking the "bronze ceiling"

Arizona suffragist leader Frances Willard Munds has taken her place among the statues and monuments at Wesley Bolin Plaza.

The big picture: The Arizona Women's History Alliance dedicated its statue to Munds at a ceremony on May 4.

Munds joined the campaign to give women the right to vote in 1899 and became president of the Arizona Equal Suffrage Association a decade later.

She led the campaign to put women's suffrage on the ballot in 1912.

In 1914, she was elected to the Arizona Senate, becoming one of the first two women in the Legislature.

Why it matters: The statue is one of the few in Arizona to represent an individual woman who actually lived, rather than a woman intended to personify a larger group, such as pioneer women, or fictional characters like the Madonna of the Trail in Springerville.