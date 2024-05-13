Democrats voted to put Lauren Kuby on the ballot for Legislative District 8. Photo: courtesy of Lauren Kuby

Arizona Democrats voted to nominate former Tempe City Council member Lauren Kuby as their state Senate candidate in Legislative District 8, sidestepping a potentially risky write-in campaign. Why it matters: Democrats believe they have a chance of winning control of the Senate for the first time in more than 30 years. Relying on a write-in campaign in a deep blue, Tempe-based district would've risked ceding a safe seat to the Republicans.

Catch up quick: State Rep. Melody Hernandez withdrew as the only Democrat running for the open Senate seat due to a Republican legal challenge alleging she didn't have enough valid signatures and wasn't eligible because she owed too much in unpaid fines from late campaign finance reports.

That left Republican Roxana Holzapfel as the only candidate on the ballot.

Kuby and Democrat Ivan Pemberton quickly filed as write-in candidates for the seat.

Context: To qualify for the general election ballot, a write-in candidate in the primary must get a number of votes at least equal to the number of signatures needed to get on the primary ballot.

Republicans hold a 16-14 advantage in the Senate, and control of the chamber could come down to any one race.

Driving the news: Democratic precinct committee members voted on Saturday to name Kuby outright as their candidate.

Zoom in: LD8 Democrats used a little-known statutory provision to appoint a replacement for Hernandez rather than rely on the write-in campaigns.

State law permits political parties to select someone new if their only candidate for an office withdraws in either the primary or general.

The process is sometimes used to replace candidates for the general election, but it's unclear whether it's ever been used for a primary.

The intrigue: Republicans in West Valley-based Legislative District 29 are relying on write-in campaigns to nominate a candidate for the second of the district's two House seats after Rep. Austin Smith withdrew due to a legal challenge alleging forged signatures.

James Taylor and Amy Heusted are running as write-ins, and if both get the minimum number of votes in the primary, the candidate with more votes will get their name on the general election ballot.

Democrats have candidates for both House seats in the district.

Between the lines: The deadline to make changes to the ballot is Monday, according to the county and the secretary of state's office.