Diamondbacks struggling to start the season

A baseball player watches the game from the dugout.

D-Backs outfielder Corbin Carroll. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks' followup to last season's stunning run to the World Series is off to a lackluster start.

The big picture: The D-Backs are struggling so far this year, with a 14-18 record that's put them in fourth place in the National League West.

Zoom in: Outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting the season in a sophomore slump after dominating his way to last year's NL Rookie of the Year award.

  • Carroll is batting .197 with one home run and five RBI, and is now batting near the bottom of the order.
  • That's a far cry from the .285 average, 25 homers and 54 steals he had last year.

Yes, but: The D-Backs have still had some bright spots.

  • First baseman Christian Walker has already notched seven homers.
  • Before he went on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly had an impressive 2.19 ERA.
  • The D-Backs are batting .249 as a team, ninth best in the majors, and despite their losing record they've scored 18 more runs than they've given up this year.

Bee-tween the lines: The biggest highlight of the season so far has been Matt Hilton, a bee specialist who removed a swarm that had formed on the backstop behind home plate at Chase Field, delaying the start of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

The bottom line: It's early in the season and there's still plenty of time to turn things around — after all, the D-Backs hit a pretty nasty midseason downturn last year before catching fire en route to the playoffs.

What's next: The D-Backs start a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

