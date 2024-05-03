The D-Backs are batting .249 as a team, ninth best in the majors, and despite their losing record they've scored 18 more runs than they've given up this year.
Bee-tween the lines: The biggest highlight of the season so far has been Matt Hilton, a bee specialist who removed a swarm that had formed on the backstop behind home plate at Chase Field, delaying the start of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
The bottom line: It's early in the season and there's still plenty of time to turn things around — after all, the D-Backs hit a pretty nasty midseason downturn last year before catching fire en route to the playoffs.
What's next: The D-Backs start a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.