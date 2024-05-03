The Arizona Diamondbacks' followup to last season's stunning run to the World Series is off to a lackluster start. The big picture: The D-Backs are struggling so far this year, with a 14-18 record that's put them in fourth place in the National League West.

They've also been hampered by numerous injuries.

Zoom in: Outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting the season in a sophomore slump after dominating his way to last year's NL Rookie of the Year award.

Carroll is batting .197 with one home run and five RBI, and is now batting near the bottom of the order.

That's a far cry from the .285 average, 25 homers and 54 steals he had last year.

Yes, but: The D-Backs have still had some bright spots.

First baseman Christian Walker has already notched seven homers.

Before he went on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly had an impressive 2.19 ERA.

The D-Backs are batting .249 as a team, ninth best in the majors, and despite their losing record they've scored 18 more runs than they've given up this year.

Bee-tween the lines: The biggest highlight of the season so far has been Matt Hilton, a bee specialist who removed a swarm that had formed on the backstop behind home plate at Chase Field, delaying the start of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Hilton became a social media sensation and is even getting his own baseball card from Topps.

The bottom line: It's early in the season and there's still plenty of time to turn things around — after all, the D-Backs hit a pretty nasty midseason downturn last year before catching fire en route to the playoffs.

What's next: The D-Backs start a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.