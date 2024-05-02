Carin León world tour coming to Phoenix

Música mexicana artist Carin León is going on tour this fall, including a stop in Phoenix.

Driving the news: AEG announced the international "Boca Chueca Tour" after León made debut appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach last month.

What's next: León will open for the Rolling Stones on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium.

His tour will come to Footprint Center on Sept. 12.

Presale tickets are available now and regular ticket sales begin Saturday.

Share with this a Carin León fan