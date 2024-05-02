Carin León world tour coming to Phoenix
Música mexicana artist Carin León is going on tour this fall, including a stop in Phoenix.
Driving the news: AEG announced the international "Boca Chueca Tour" after León made debut appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach last month.
What's next: León will open for the Rolling Stones on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium.
- His tour will come to Footprint Center on Sept. 12.
Presale tickets are available now and regular ticket sales begin Saturday.
