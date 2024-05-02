2 hours ago - Things to Do

Carin León world tour coming to Phoenix

A man in a cowboy hat and sunglasses sings into a microphone.

Carin León performs at Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Photo: Evan Schaben/Getty Images

Música mexicana artist Carin León is going on tour this fall, including a stop in Phoenix.

Driving the news: AEG announced the international "Boca Chueca Tour" after León made debut appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach last month.

What's next: León will open for the Rolling Stones on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium.

  • His tour will come to Footprint Center on Sept. 12.

Presale tickets are available now and regular ticket sales begin Saturday.

