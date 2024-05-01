Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Música Mexicana artist Carin León is going on tour this fall. Driving the news: AEG announced the international "Boca Chueca Tour" after León made debut appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach last month.

What's next: León will open for The Rolling Stones on May 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Presale tickets are available now and regular ticket sales begin Saturday on https://www.carinleonlive.com/.

U.S. tour dates: