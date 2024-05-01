Carin León performs at Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Photo: Evan Schaben/Getty Images
Música Mexicana artist Carin León is going on tour this fall.
Driving the news: AEG announced the international "Boca Chueca Tour" after León made debut appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach last month.
What's next: León will open for The Rolling Stones on May 7 at State Farm Stadium.
Presale tickets are available now and regular ticket sales begin Saturday on https://www.carinleonlive.com/.
U.S. tour dates: