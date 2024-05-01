Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Business

Carin León announces world tour this fall

headshot
Carin León performs on the Palomino at Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Carin León performs at Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Photo: Evan Schaben/Getty Images

Música Mexicana artist Carin León is going on tour this fall.

Driving the news: AEG announced the international "Boca Chueca Tour" after León made debut appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach last month.

What's next: León will open for The Rolling Stones on May 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Presale tickets are available now and regular ticket sales begin Saturday on https://www.carinleonlive.com/.

U.S. tour dates:

  • July 22: Paso Robles, California — Mid-State Fair
  • August 29: Greenwood Village, Colorado—Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
  • August 31: San Diego — Pechanga Arena San Diego
  • September 1: Greater Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena
  • September 5: Sacramento — Golden 1 Center
  • September 6: San Francisco — Chase Center
  • September 8: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
  • September 12: Phoenix — Footprint Center
  • September 13: Los Angeles — BMO Stadium
  • September 14: Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • September 19: Chicago — United Center
  • September 20: Chicago — United Center
  • September 26: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
  • September 27: Reading, Pennsylvania —Santander Arena
  • September 28: Uncasville, Connecticut —Mohegan Sun Arena
  • October 2: New York — Madison Square Garden
  • October 6: Houston — Toyota Center
  • October 10: Ft. Worth, Texas —Dickies Arena
  • October 13: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
  • October 17: Charlotte — Spectrum Center
  • October 19: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
  • October 20: Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena
Go deeper