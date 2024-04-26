Cardinals fans got their wish in the first round in the NFL draft — Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming to Arizona.
Why it matters: The Ohio State wide receiver is being eyed as a potential star and was viewed by many as the best player in the draft.
- Harrison gives quarterback Kyler Murray the go-to target he's been missing since the team parted ways with wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
Driving the news: Harrison is a two-time unanimous All-American and won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football.
- "Maserati Marv" is the son of hall of Fame receiver "Marvelous" Marvin Harrison, who played 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
- The Cards took Harrison with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday.
- The pick reunites Harrison with former Ohio State teammate Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive lineman the Cards took with the sixth overall pick last year.
By the numbers: Last season, Harrison racked up 1,211 receiving yards on 67 catches, with 14 touchdowns.
- His 14 touchdowns put him in a three-way tie for third most in college football last year.
What they're saying: "Anytime he touches it, he can score points," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Harrison at the draft scouting combine.
Zoom in: The Cardinals also had the 27th pick in the first round, which they used on Darius Robinson, a first-team All-SEC defensive end from Missouri.
- Arizona got the pick in a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans last year.
Flashback: It's hard not to make comparisons between Harrison and the last receiver the Cards drafted with a top five pick — the legendary Larry Fitzgerald, whom Arizona took with the third pick 20 years ago.
What's next: The Cards have the third pick in the second round of the draft and the second pick in the third round, which starts today at 5pm.