Cardinals fans got their wish in the first round in the NFL draft — Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming to Arizona.

Why it matters: The Ohio State wide receiver is being eyed as a potential star and was viewed by many as the best player in the draft.

Harrison gives quarterback Kyler Murray the go-to target he's been missing since the team parted ways with wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Driving the news: Harrison is a two-time unanimous All-American and won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football.

"Maserati Marv" is the son of hall of Fame receiver "Marvelous" Marvin Harrison, who played 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cards took Harrison with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

The pick reunites Harrison with former Ohio State teammate Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive lineman the Cards took with the sixth overall pick last year.

By the numbers: Last season, Harrison racked up 1,211 receiving yards on 67 catches, with 14 touchdowns.

His 14 touchdowns put him in a three-way tie for third most in college football last year.

What they're saying: "Anytime he touches it, he can score points," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Harrison at the draft scouting combine.

Zoom in: The Cardinals also had the 27th pick in the first round, which they used on Darius Robinson, a first-team All-SEC defensive end from Missouri.

Arizona got the pick in a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans last year.

Flashback: It's hard not to make comparisons between Harrison and the last receiver the Cards drafted with a top five pick — the legendary Larry Fitzgerald, whom Arizona took with the third pick 20 years ago.

What's next: The Cards have the third pick in the second round of the draft and the second pick in the third round, which starts today at 5pm.