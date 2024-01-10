It was a miserable season for the Arizona Cardinals, but at least they'll get a good draft pick out of it.

State of play: The Cards' 4-13 record got them the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, behind the Chicago Bears, who acquired the Carolina Panthers' No. 1 pick in a trade, and the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.

Arizona also has a first-rounder acquired in a draft day trade last year with the Houston Texans.

The draft begins April 25.

1 big need: Arizona has numerous positions where it needs improvement, but perhaps none so glaring as wide receiver, where DeAndre Hopkins' exit last year left quarterback Kyler Murray without a high-impact target. The potential departure of free agent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the off-season would further exacerbate the problem.

Some people would like to see the Cards get a new starting quarterback, but given the team signed Murray to a five-year extension in 2022 with $160 million guaranteed, few mock drafts have Arizona going for a replacement.

The team could also use help in the interior offensive line and at edge rusher, USA Today's The Draft Wire noted in November.

Pundits have outlined a number of scenarios for Arizona at the fourth pick, presuming the team doesn't trade it.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Ohio State wideout is a hot commodity and a popular pick for the Cards in mock drafts.

The son of legendary receiver Marvin Harrison, widely viewed as a can't-miss pick, and USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz called him the best wideout prospect in years.

Harrison is the most popular pick for the Cards in recent mock drafts.

Yes, but: Harrison may not last until the fourth pick.

If that's the case, some mock drafts have the Cards going with other receivers, like Washington's Rome Odunze or LSU's Malik Nabers.

Of note: The last time Arizona used a top 10 pick on a receiver, they drafted Larry Fitzgerald third in the 2004 NFL Draft, and that worked out pretty well.

The only wideout they've taken with a first-round pick since was Michael Floyd, whom they drafted with the 13th overall pick in 2012.

Offensive line: CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated both have the Cards taking Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, while Fantasy Pros predicts they'll go with Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt.

Meanwhile, mock drafts have the Cards going a number of different directions with the 21st pick, including receivers Adonai Mitchell of Texas and Keon Coleman of Florida State, Washington defensive end Bralen Trice, and Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton.