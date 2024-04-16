1 hour ago - News
Phoenix homicides were down 40% in first quarter compared with 2023
Homicides were down 40% in Phoenix during the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period last year, according to AH Datalytics, a criminal justice consulting firm.
Why it matters: The nation is on pace to see one of the most significant declines in violent crimes and homicides following huge jumps during the pandemic.
Zoom out: Murders have decreased significantly across many of the country's biggest cities.
- At this pace, the murder rate in the U.S. could match its level in 2014 when many cities saw 30-year lows in violent crime and homicides.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.