Phoenix homicides were down 40% in first quarter compared with 2023

Change in year-to-date reported homicides in U.S. cities, 2023 to 2024
Data: AH Datalytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Homicides were down 40% in Phoenix during the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period last year, according to AH Datalytics, a criminal justice consulting firm.

Why it matters: The nation is on pace to see one of the most significant declines in violent crimes and homicides following huge jumps during the pandemic.

Zoom out: Murders have decreased significantly across many of the country's biggest cities.

  • At this pace, the murder rate in the U.S. could match its level in 2014 when many cities saw 30-year lows in violent crime and homicides.
