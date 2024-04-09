It's freakin' bats (in the attic)
If you suspect bats have made a home in your attic, you should remove them before the end of the month or you may live with them through the summer.
Why it matters: Bat maternity season runs from May to September, and disturbing them during this time could result in separation from their young, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
- All 28 species of bats in Arizona are protected because some are endangered.
- State law forbids killing them, and the department has strict guidance on how and when bats can be removed from buildings.
Reality check: It's not technically illegal to remove bats during this time, according to the state.
- Yes, but: You'll be on your own — licensed wildlife specialists will not disrupt bats from places like attics during maternity season, Critter Control of Phoenix district manager Andrew Cuen tells Axios Phoenix.
How it works: The recommended bat removal technique is called "exclusion" and involves finding the entry point and installing a one-way door to allow bats to exit but not return, Cuen said.
- Performing an exclusion while a bat is nesting would prevent a mother from getting back to her babies, which is why the practice should not be attempted in the summer, he said.
Zoom in: "People going into the attic … can put a lot of stress on not only the baby but also the mom," Cuen added.
- "They can actually have an increased chance of dying during that time because this is such a fragile state with the newborn."
The Arizona Game and Fish Department asks homeowners to consider allowing the bats to stay — even past maternity season — if they are not in the living quarters or causing damage.
Yes, but: There are exceptions if a bat is in your living space. In those scenarios, residents should contact the department or a private wildlife control company.
