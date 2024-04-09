Bats in the attic? Officials won't help remove them during the summer

If you suspect bats have made a home in your attic, you should remove them before the end of the month or you may live with them through the summer. Why it matters: Bat maternity season runs from May to September, and disturbing them during this time could result in separation from their young, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

All 28 species of bats in Arizona are protected because some are endangered.

State law forbids killing them, and the department has strict guidance on how and when bats can be removed from buildings.

Reality check: It's not technically illegal to remove bats during this time, according to the state.

Yes, but: You'll be on your own — licensed wildlife specialists will not disrupt bats from places like attics during maternity season, Critter Control of Phoenix district manager Andrew Cuen tells Axios Phoenix.

How it works: The recommended bat removal technique is called "exclusion" and involves finding the entry point and installing a one-way door to allow bats to exit but not return, Cuen says.

Performing an exclusion while a bat is nesting would prevent a mother from getting back to her babies, and that is why the practice should not be attempted in the summer, he says.

Zoom in: "People going into the attic … can put a lot of stress on not only the baby but also the mom," Cuen adds.

"They can actually have an increased chance of dying during that time because this is such a fragile state with the newborn."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department asks homeowners to consider allowing the bats to stay — even past maternity season — if they are not in the living quarters or causing damage.

Yes, but: There are exceptions if a bat is in your living space. In those scenarios, residents should contact the department or a private wildlife control company.

Zoom in: If you're a no-go on bat roommates, Cuen says, people can discourage bats from roosting by:

Controlling the insect population (that's what bats eat) in your yard by installing dimmer outdoor lights or calling a pest control service.

Cover the corners of your porch or patio (bats like those high spots).

Make sure there are no openings in your roof or siding. Bats can squeeze into spaces as small as three-eighths of an inch, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

What we're watching: Increased rainfall the past two years is helping urban wildlife populations — including bats — thrive and grow, Cuen says.

He said bat calls used to come primarily from homes around the Superstition Mountains, but now he's getting them all over the Valley.

The bottom line: "It's still wild to me to think that we live this close to wildlife, but they were here first," Cuen says.