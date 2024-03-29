44 mins ago - News

"Tamale bill" sequel goes to Hobbs a year after veto

Illustration of a hand with a pen about to sign off on a plate of tamales.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

A bill that led to one of last year's most contentious vetoes is back on Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk, and the prospects look much better for Arizonans who sell homemade tamales.

🫔 A sequel to 2023's "tamale bill" received final approval from the Senate Tuesday. Hobbs had previously indicated that she'd sign this year's legislation to legalize the sale of perishable homemade "cottage foods."

🚰 Hobbs signed a bill sponsored by Rep. Gail Griffin (R-Hereford) to extend the amount of time property owners in the Douglas area have to assert grandfathered water rights that are subject to new groundwater usage restrictions.

💰 The Arizona Commerce Authority would get a new lease on life under a new proposal to extend the agency's lifespan, which expires July 1, for another five years.

  • Yes, but: ACA supporters are attempting an end-run around Hoffman with a new proposal that passed the House Appropriations Committee this week.

👀 A GOP proposal for Arizona to conduct its own census every 10 years that counts only U.S. citizens is one full Senate vote away from going to the November ballot after Republicans approved it in committee Tuesday.

🤺 As Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes investigates fake electors from 2020 and prosecutes Cochise County supervisors for alleged election law violations in 2022, Republican House Speaker Ben Toma created a committee to investigate her for what they deem the "weaponization" of her office.

