The Arizona Wildcats now have the distinction of being the last Pac-12 team — ever — in the NCAA tournament.

And the Cats are the last Arizona team standing in this year's tourney.

The big picture: The Cats notched a 10-point win over Dayton Saturday in the second round, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the 21st time in program history.

UofA will play 6-seed Clemson at 4:09pm Thursday in Los Angeles after the Tigers upset 3-seed Baylor on Sunday.

Zoom in: Dayton's star player is DaRon Holmes II, who was Arizona's high school player of the year in 2020 at Millennium High School.

Driving the news: In its third tournament appearance in four years, Grand Canyon University won its first March Madness game Friday when the 12-seed Lopes upset 5-seed Saint Mary's.

But GCU's run came to an end Sunday with a hard-fought loss to 4-seed Alabama.

The loss eliminated the possibility of an Elite 8 matchup between UofA and GCU, though GCU would've still had to get past 1-seed North Carolina first.

The Lopes suffered the same fate as almost every double-digit seed in the tournament's second round. The only one to win a game was 11-seed NC State, and it wasn't an upset since the Wolfpack defeated 14-seed Oakland.

Between the lines: The pride of the Pac-12 in its final season before the conference dissolves is up to the Cats.

Colorado, Oregon and Washington State all won their first-round games — Colorado had to beat Boise State in a play-in game to reach the round of 64 — but fell in the second round over the weekend.

Zoom out: It's not technically an Arizona school, but Nebraska-based Creighton, which has a major presence in the Valley, advanced to the Sweet 16 after a double-overtime win against Oregon.

In the women's tournament, the Cats won a play-in game Thursday to earn a spot as an 11-seed in the round of 64, but lost their first-round game to 6-seed Syracuse.

By the numbers: It's not just on the hardwood where March Madness competition is happening. Axios Phoenix readers are competing against each other — and against Jeremy and Jessica — in our tournament pool.