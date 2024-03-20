More than 20% of Republicans cast ballots against former President Trump in Arizona's presidential primary, while President Biden took nearly 90% of the Democratic votes as the two presumptive nominees cruised to easy victories. Why it matters: Arizona is expected to be one of the most hotly contested swing states this year. Any sign of discontent among primary voters is worrisome for either campaign in a state that Biden won by just 10,457 votes in 2020.

Driving the news: Donald Trump secured 78% of the Republican ballots tabulated as of Wednesday morning.

Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign halfway through early voting, won about 19%.

The other side: Critics of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war asked voters to cast their ballots for Marianne Williamson as a protest. She got 3.5% of the Democratic vote.

In other states, they cast "uncommitted" protest votes, but that was not an option in Arizona.

Flashback: In 2020, Biden was the first Democrat to win Arizona in 24 years.

Between the lines: Even though Biden and Trump both had their nominations locked up before the election, Axios saw a steady stream of voters on Tuesday at Phoenix's Madison Baptist Church.

"It's important to show your support for Trump, no matter what," Phoenix resident Bente Hewitt told us.

Phoenix resident Jason Scott said he viewed voting as a patriotic duty, even if the result in the Republican primary was a foregone conclusion.

The Associated Press

What we're watching: Biden launched his Latino outreach campaign Tuesday, visiting Las Vegas and Phoenix.