Mar 20, 2024 - News

Trump wins Arizona, but Haley takes nearly 20% of the GOP vote

Photo illustration of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chris Carlson, Win McNamee/Getty Images

More than 20% of Republicans cast ballots against former President Trump in Arizona's presidential primary, while President Biden took nearly 90% of the Democratic votes as the two presumptive nominees cruised to easy victories.

Why it matters: Arizona is expected to be one of the most hotly contested swing states this year. Any sign of discontent among primary voters is worrisome for either campaign in a state that Biden won by just 10,457 votes in 2020.

Driving the news: Donald Trump secured 78% of the Republican ballots tabulated as of Wednesday morning.

  • Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign halfway through early voting, won about 19%.

The other side: Critics of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war asked voters to cast their ballots for Marianne Williamson as a protest. She got 3.5% of the Democratic vote.

Flashback: In 2020, Biden was the first Democrat to win Arizona in 24 years.

Between the lines: Even though Biden and Trump both had their nominations locked up before the election, Axios saw a steady stream of voters on Tuesday at Phoenix's Madison Baptist Church.

  • "It's important to show your support for Trump, no matter what," Phoenix resident Bente Hewitt told us.
  • Phoenix resident Jason Scott said he viewed voting as a patriotic duty, even if the result in the Republican primary was a foregone conclusion.
The Associated Press
What we're watching: Biden launched his Latino outreach campaign Tuesday, visiting Las Vegas and Phoenix.

  • "You were a large part of why we beat Donald Trump. … I desperately need your help," Biden told supporters at El Portal, a Phoenix Mexican restaurant owned by longtime Democratic politicos Earl and Mary Rose Wilcox.
  • He criticized Trump for his past comments about Latinos and immigrants, saying, "In 2016, he called Latinos criminals … and rapists. … What the hell is he talking about?"
