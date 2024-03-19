Arizona voters will have little impact in Tuesday's presidential preference election

By the looks of Tuesday's presidential preference election ballots, Arizonans have many choices.

The reality, of course, is that November's presidential matchup is already set and Tuesday's election is largely inconsequential.

The big picture: Both President Biden and former President Trump have secured enough delegates to clinch the nominations for their respective parties.

Yes, but: On today's Arizona ballots, Republicans will see nine candidates and Democrats will see seven candidates.

Almost all of the other candidates, including Democrat Dean Phillips and Republicans Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have suspended their campaigns.

Zoom in: Maricopa County deputy elections director Jennifer Liewer tells Axios Phoenix that candidates who had previously qualified for the ballot would have had to file withdrawal paperwork in December to remove their names.

The county will still tabulate results for candidates who are no longer running, she said.

The fine print: Early voters who'd already cast a ballot for a candidate who is no longer running cannot vote again.