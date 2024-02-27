Arizona's favorite anonymous social media personality — known as Clue Heywood — embarked on a self-imposed challenge over the weekend to visit the state's 26 casinos in 48 hours. Along the way, he provided followers with a fly-by look at the multibillion-dollar industry that funds state and tribal government programs.

Why it matters: Heywood — who's built a loyal following with his dive bar recommendations, self-deprecation and Arizona sports and politics commentary — drove 1,637 miles over the weekend and placed at least one bet at each casino along the way.

His frequent adventures showcase the good, the bad and the reality of some of the more interesting pockets of Arizona.

This was no exception.

How it happened: In January, Heywood posted on X that he was bored and might visit every casino in Arizona. It was a joke, he told us.

Yes, but: Author Tom Zoellner, who recently published a book about his journey on the Arizona Trail, reached out and said a casino road trip could make for another compelling story.

He charted a course and six weeks later they were off to the blackjack tables.

The route Clue Heywood and Tom Zoellner took on their casino journey. Map: Courtesy of Clue Heywood

Zoom in: "Having read his book, Tom's view of Arizona seemed similar to mine: I love it, but I'm not going to ignore its many faults," Heywood said.

This lent itself to philosophical car-ride conversations, including about whether "the benefits [of casinos] to the tribes justify some of the social ills gambling can feed."

Catch up quick: Arizona allows casinos only on tribal land. Each tribe has a compact with the state that requires it to share a percentage of revenue with municipalities, schools and other state programs.

In 2021, the state allowed for more slot machines, new table games and at least four new casinos

The latest casino was opened last year by the Gila River Indian Community. (Heywood likened that one to "gambling in an airport. A nice airport, but an airport.")

Heywood's Highs:

Twin Arrows Navajo Casino near Flagstaff, which he says was "more refined and quieter," had friendly staff and a tasteful facility.

The red chile beef burrito at Desert Diamond Casino in Tucson.

Heywood's Lows:

The pervasive lights and sounds that "went from merely annoying to rage-inducing."

Some of the small, rural casinos, which had "vibes more tinged with the customers' desperation and management's lack of attention to detail as long as the cash keeps flowing in."

What we're watching: You never know when the next Clue Heywood adventure might strike. He's charted dive bar crawls and set a "personal beer consumption record" at Prescott Rodeo Days.