Zoom in: "Having read his book, Tom's view of Arizona seemed similar to mine: I love it, but I'm not going to ignore its many faults," Heywood said.
This lent itself to philosophical car-ride conversations, including about whether "the benefits [of casinos] to the tribes justify some of the social ills gambling can feed."
Catch up quick: Arizona allows casinos only on tribal land. Each tribe has a compact with the state that requires it to share a percentage of revenue with municipalities, schools and other state programs.
In 2021, the state allowed for more slot machines, new table games and at least four new casinos
The latest casino was opened last year by the Gila River Indian Community. (Heywood likened that one to "gambling in an airport. A nice airport, but an airport.")
Heywood's Highs:
Twin Arrows Navajo Casino near Flagstaff, which he says was "more refined and quieter," had friendly staff and a tasteful facility.
The red chile beef burrito at Desert Diamond Casino in Tucson.
Heywood's Lows:
The pervasive lights and sounds that "went from merely annoying to rage-inducing."
Some of the small, rural casinos, which had "vibes more tinged with the customers' desperation and management's lack of attention to detail as long as the cash keeps flowing in."
What we're watching: You never know when the next Clue Heywood adventure might strike. He's charted dive bar crawls and set a "personal beer consumption record" at Prescott Rodeo Days.
"Arizona has so many options — both high culture and low. So, for now I'll just keep tweeting my dumb thoughts out there and maybe another one will catch hold," Heywood told us.