The Gila River Indian Community will open its first new casino in more than two decades next month — and it promises a different vibe than any other casino in Arizona.

State of play: The new Santan Mountain casino at Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway near Chandler bucks the traditional casino design — "no white and no windows" — for a light, airy feel that capitalizes on the views of nearby mountains and undeveloped Sonoran Desert, general manager Blake Katsnelson told us during a sneak peek Wednesday.

Steelman Partners, which is behind the swanky new Resorts World and Circa on the Las Vegas strip, was the project's architect.

Details: 90% of the entrance is covered in windows that automatically tint and brighten based on the amount of sunlight. At night, they'll be fully transparent, allowing passersby to see the casino floor.

Guests can access two gardens with saguaro cactuses and other desert plants.

The intrigue: Santan Mountain embraced the "all white everything" motif. White marble baseboards. White bar tops. White urinal stalls. Even a white roulette wheel that had to be specially ordered from Europe, Katsnelson said.

The all-white Premia bar in the high-limit area of the casino. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

By the numbers: The casino cost $180 million and took 18 months to complete.

It has 813 slot machines and three table game pits.

The sportsbook spans 7,000 square feet, making it the largest casino sportsbook in the state.

1 yummy thing: The signature restaurant Honey & Vine will feature beans, honey and olive oil from the Gila River Indian Reservation and specialize in rotisserie.

Zoom in: Artwork produced by Gila River Indian Community members is featured throughout the building.

Each entrance has a chandelier made of dozens of circular paintings and set in the traditional color the community associates with each cardinal direction.

What's next: Opening weekend kicks off June 30 with a special A-list musical performance that will be announced in the coming weeks.