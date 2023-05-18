1 hour ago - Development

First look: Santan Mountain casino brings glitz to East Valley

Jessica Boehm
A casino floor.

Gila River Resorts and Casinos-Santan Mountain. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The Gila River Indian Community will open its first new casino in more than two decades next month — and it promises a different vibe than any other casino in Arizona.

State of play: The new Santan Mountain casino at Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway near Chandler bucks the traditional casino design — "no white and no windows" — for a light, airy feel that capitalizes on the views of nearby mountains and undeveloped Sonoran Desert, general manager Blake Katsnelson told us during a sneak peek Wednesday.

  • Steelman Partners, which is behind the swanky new Resorts World and Circa on the Las Vegas strip, was the project's architect.

Details: 90% of the entrance is covered in windows that automatically tint and brighten based on the amount of sunlight. At night, they'll be fully transparent, allowing passersby to see the casino floor.

  • Guests can access two gardens with saguaro cactuses and other desert plants.

The intrigue: Santan Mountain embraced the "all white everything" motif. White marble baseboards. White bar tops. White urinal stalls. Even a white roulette wheel that had to be specially ordered from Europe, Katsnelson said.

A white bar that says "Premia."
The all-white Premia bar in the high-limit area of the casino. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

By the numbers: The casino cost $180 million and took 18 months to complete.

  • It has 813 slot machines and three table game pits.
  • The sportsbook spans 7,000 square feet, making it the largest casino sportsbook in the state.

1 yummy thing: The signature restaurant Honey & Vine will feature beans, honey and olive oil from the Gila River Indian Reservation and specialize in rotisserie.

Zoom in: Artwork produced by Gila River Indian Community members is featured throughout the building.

  • Each entrance has a chandelier made of dozens of circular paintings and set in the traditional color the community associates with each cardinal direction.

What's next: Opening weekend kicks off June 30 with a special A-list musical performance that will be announced in the coming weeks.

One of the chandeliers designed by Gila River Indian Community members. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios
