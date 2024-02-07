Mortgage-free homeowners on the rise in Phoenix

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 34% of Valley homes were owned outright in 2022, up from about 32% in 2017, according to the latest census data.

That's compared with nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.

Why it matters: Some people aren't feeling the heartburn of higher interest rates and have more flexibility in their finances.

Driving the news: Many free-and-clear homeowners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Between the lines: There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

"If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humblebrags. Major forecasts predict rates will dip in 2024, but those 3%ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.