The New York Times recently reviewed 121 U.S. restaurant menus — including two from the Valley — to determine what's in and out on the dining scene this year.

What they're saying: "After years of plexiglass dividers, curbside delivery, masked servers and, yes, QR codes, one thing was immediately clear: Physical menus aren't just back. They have more personality than ever," the Times writes.

Zoom in: Two new Valley restaurants — Phoenix's Chilte and Tempe's Cocina Chiwas — were recognized for their trendy menu design and offerings.