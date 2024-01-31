36 mins ago - News
NY Times highlights trendy menus at two Valley restaurants
The New York Times recently reviewed 121 U.S. restaurant menus — including two from the Valley — to determine what's in and out on the dining scene this year.
What they're saying: "After years of plexiglass dividers, curbside delivery, masked servers and, yes, QR codes, one thing was immediately clear: Physical menus aren't just back. They have more personality than ever," the Times writes.
Zoom in: Two new Valley restaurants — Phoenix's Chilte and Tempe's Cocina Chiwas — were recognized for their trendy menu design and offerings.
- Labor mission statements: Many restaurateurs are showing their commitment to higher employee wages by explaining their service fees on their menus. Chilte's includes a line saying: "To ensure health and medical benefits for all our valued full-time team members a 3% charge will be added to each guest check."
- Panna cotta: As restaurants grapple with rising food and labor costs, many are returning to this "simple, inexpensive dessert," including Cocina Chiwas, which offers a coconut version of the custard delight.
- "Small, big, bigger": Forget "appetizer, entree, dessert" — many restaurants, including Chilte, now offer a variety of dish sizes to allow menu flexibility. Chilte's plates are categorized as "smalls" or "grandes."
- Straightforward dish descriptions: The Times' pointed to Cocina Chiwas' succinct menu descriptions to show how restaurants have found a happy medium between cryptic, single-ingredient titles and elaborate menu detailing.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.