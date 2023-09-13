Share on email (opens in new window)

Grand Avenue is home to one of the best new eateries in the country, according to a new Bon Appetit ranking.

What's happening: Chilte, the dining component of the recently reopened Egyptian Motor Lodge, won a spot on the coveted list for its "impressive, constantly changing roster of ambitious Mexican dishes."

What they're saying: "Hefty tacos arrive cradling fillings like butternut-stuffed chile capped with a rustic red chimayó mole or a thick slab of tender beef tongue on a lacy, crisp layer of cheese. Even more impressive is the mole flight, a trio of sauces accompanied by charred lamb ribs," Bon Appetit wrote in its review.

Sage advice: "The menu's brevity means you could — and should — bring a few friends and order every dish," per the magazine.

👋 Jessica here: I'm making a reservation right now.