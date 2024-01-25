Trump cancels Friday Phoenix visit for court appearance, AZGOP says

Former President Trump waves as he departs for his sexual assault defamation trial in New York yesterday. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

"Freedom Fest" — an Arizona GOP event scheduled for Friday that was set to headline former President Trump — was canceled Thursday because Trump must appear in court, the state party said.

What they're saying: "We stand with him during this time and eagerly anticipate welcoming him back to Arizona in the near future," AZGOP posted on X.

"[Trump] will be back to Arizona as soon as possible … We look forward to winning Arizona for President Trump, electing [Senate candidate] Kari Lake and working with the AZGOP to do it," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said in a statement to The Arizona Republic.

The intrigue: The cancellation came one day after former AZGOP chair Jeff DeWit resigned following the release of a recording in which he conveyed an offer from "very powerful people" to give Lake a job in exchange for staying out of the Senate race.

DeWit called the audio posted Tuesday by DailyMail.com "selectively edited" and accused Lake of betraying his trust, in a statement issued by the AZGOP.

What's next: The AZGOP has a scheduled meeting Friday and can vote on a new chair if someone makes a motion to do so from the floor, the party told Axios Phoenix.