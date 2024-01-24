Barrett-Jackson announces second Scottsdale auction

Sammy Hagar's 2015 LaFerrari will be the centerpiece of the fall auction event. Photo: Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Barrett Jackson, which is in the midst of its annual Arizona collector car auction, announced Monday it will host a second Scottsdale auction from Oct. 10-13.

State of play: "After we hosted an auction in Scottsdale in October 2020, we received incredible feedback on how everyone enjoyed coming to this destination city that time of year. For more than 50 years, we've made Scottsdale the epicenter of the collector car universe every January and we look forward to solidifying that title year-round in 2024," chairman and CEO Craig Jackson said in a statement.

The intrigue: Rocker Sammy Hagar's 2015 LaFerrari will be the centerpiece of the fall auction event.

The car was supposed to hit the auction block this weekend, but a final inspection determined its original high-voltage battery was nearing the end of its anticipated eight-year lifespan and Barrett-Jackson and Hagar decided to delay the sale.

What they're saying: "This LaFerrari is a true work of art and a totally explosive driving experience. We wanted to make sure its next owner had a truly immaculate supercar, so we are moving it to the October auction," Hagar said in a statement.