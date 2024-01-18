Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for something to do this weekend?

We're here to help, and there's something for everyone.

Barrett-Jackson

When and where: Friday-Jan. 28, times vary | Westworld of Scottsdale

Details: One of the "World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions" kicks off with the "Rock the Block" concert featuring Foreigner and Night Ranger. The main event starts Saturday with people's choice voting, the Pinewood Derby, a BMX show and more. Auctions continue through next week.

Price: "Rock the Block" tickets start at $59; one-day tickets start at $25 and full-event passes begin at $271 and increase to $341 on Saturday

Chandler International Film Festival

When and where: Friday-Jan. 28, times vary | Look Dine-In Cinema Chandler

Details: More than 125 independent films will be screened over the 10-day event, plus local artists can enjoy filmmaking workshops and discussion panels.

Price: Day passes start at $25, full-event tickets start at $240

Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

When and where: Friday-Sunday, 10am-5pm | 101 Easy St.

Details: Browse work from more than 150 artists, including jewelry makers, oil painters and metal workers.

Price: $5 admission (cash only); $15 for souvenir wine glass and tasting tickets

Melrose Vintage Market

When and where: Saturday 9am-3pm at 1st and Garfield streets | Sunday 9am-3pm at 700 W. Campbell Ave.

Details: Browse mid-century decor, fashion and artwork while enjoying food-truck fare and coffee. Dogs are welcome.

Price: Free!

Central Arts Market on Roosevelt Row grand opening

When and where: Saturday 10am-4pm | 919 N. 1st St. in Phoenix

Details: Check out the grand opening of an open-air arts market in the heart of Roosevelt Row.

Price: Free

The Official Onesie Bar Crawl

When and where: Saturday 4pm-midnight | Boondocks Patio and Grill in Scottsdale

Details: Put on your favorite onesie and check out the Old Town Scottsdale bar scene.

Price: $20 advance sale, $25 day of the event

Walk the Fight & Run the Distance

When and where: Saturday at 8am | Tempe Beach Park

Details: Participate in a two-block fun walk, a 4K walk or a 5K run to support the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Price: $35 for the walks, $45 for the 5K run

Native American Arts Festival

When and where: Saturday and Sunday 9am | Superstition Mountain Lost Dutchman Museum

Details: Celebrate Native American culture with dance, storytellers and artisans.

Price: $10

Tucson Bridal Expo

When and where: Sunday 10:30am-3:30pm | Tucson Convention Center

Details: If you've got some upcoming nuptials, check out vendors, exhibitions and more at southern Arizona's largest and longest-running wedding showcase.

Price: Free