Single women are winning Arizona real estate
Single women own more homes than single men — and overall homeownership is now majority female in Arizona and the United States.
Why it matters: Sixty years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner.
State of play: Census data shows 12.6% of homes in Arizona are owned by single women, compared with 9.6% by single men.
- Nationally, single women own roughly 13% of the owner-occupied homes, versus 10.2% by single men.
What they're saying: We're seeing a rise in the number of women homeowners — and a strong shift toward women-led households, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.
By the numbers: In 1990, less than a third of U.S. households (married and single) were headed by females. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households reported being female-headed.
- That increase was mostly driven by married households, Choi says.
- In married households, 43% claimed to be female-headed in 2021, compared to just 8% in 1990.
Reality check: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S.
- "39% of Latinas who are single and live alone owned a home in 2021, compared with close to 62% of non-Hispanic white women in similar circumstances," Axios' Astrid Galván reports.
- Single women with children also face low homeownership rates compared with other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.
