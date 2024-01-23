22 mins ago - News

Single women are winning Arizona real estate

headshot
headshot
Share of housing units owned and occupied by single women, 2021
Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Single women own more homes than single men — and overall homeownership is now majority female in Arizona and the United States.

Why it matters: Sixty years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner.

State of play: Census data shows 12.6% of homes in Arizona are owned by single women, compared with 9.6% by single men.

  • Nationally, single women own roughly 13% of the owner-occupied homes, versus 10.2% by single men.

What they're saying: We're seeing a rise in the number of women homeowners — and a strong shift toward women-led households, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

By the numbers: In 1990, less than a third of U.S. households (married and single) were headed by females. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households reported being female-headed.

  • That increase was mostly driven by married households, Choi says.
  • In married households, 43% claimed to be female-headed in 2021, compared to just 8% in 1990.

Reality check: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S.

  • "39% of Latinas who are single and live alone owned a home in 2021, compared with close to 62% of non-Hispanic white women in similar circumstances," Axios' Astrid Galván reports.
  • Single women with children also face low homeownership rates compared with other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more