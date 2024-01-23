Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Single women own more homes than single men — and overall homeownership is now majority female in Arizona and the United States.

Why it matters: Sixty years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner.

State of play: Census data shows 12.6% of homes in Arizona are owned by single women, compared with 9.6% by single men.

Nationally, single women own roughly 13% of the owner-occupied homes, versus 10.2% by single men.

What they're saying: We're seeing a rise in the number of women homeowners — and a strong shift toward women-led households, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

By the numbers: In 1990, less than a third of U.S. households (married and single) were headed by females. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households reported being female-headed.

That increase was mostly driven by married households, Choi says.

In married households, 43% claimed to be female-headed in 2021, compared to just 8% in 1990.

Reality check: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S.