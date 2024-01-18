Share on email (opens in new window)

A Dutch Bros with a two-lane drive-thru at Gilbert and McKellips roads. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Dutch Bros is shifting a significant portion of its corporate workforce to Arizona from its home state of Oregon.

Driving the news: The drive-through coffee chain, known for its ebullient employees and loyal customers, announced Wednesday that it's moving about 40% of its total support staff to Phoenix by Jan. 1, 2025.

The positions will be "primarily strategic in nature and those that support day-to-day operations," the company said in a press release.

A small number of jobs will relocate to Arizona, while the company will hire locally to fill others, OregonLive reported.

Dutch Bros' corporate operations are based in Grants Pass, Oregon, where the business will maintain a "significant presence," including its roasting facility and other support operations.

Why it matters: The move brings new jobs to Arizona and gives the state a sizable share of corporate operations for a rapidly expanding company with ambitious growth plans.

Dutch Bros has 831 stores in 16 states, up from around 300 in 2018.

It hopes to have 1,000 locations by mid-2025, with a goal of surpassing 4,000 stores.

Zoom in: The first Dutch Bros in Arizona opened in 2007, and the company's website shows 81 locations in the state.

The company said putting more corporate operations near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the nation's 12th busiest airport, "provides significantly easier and faster access to our rapidly-expanding set of markets across the U.S."

New CEO Christine Barone and Travis Boersma, the company's founder and chairperson, said it's important for Dutch Bros to have corporate support closer to its stores, OregonLive reported. Phoenix offers more direct flights to the communities the company operates in than the airport in Medford.

Barone said in a company press release that Phoenix is one of Dutch Bros' strongest markets.

State of play: Dutch Bros recently opened a small corporate support center on Thomas Road in Scottsdale.