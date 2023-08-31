The new Dutch Bros with a two-lane drive-thru at Gilbert and McKellips roads. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The always-busy Dutch Bros Coffee kiosk at Gilbert and McKellips roads has a new neighbor.

Spoiler alert: It's another Dutch Bros Coffee kiosk.

What's happening: Late last year, the popular coffee company opened a two-lane drive-thru location on McKellips Road, just 0.2 miles west of its existing single-lane location.

👋 Jessica here: I assumed — as did others, it appears — the original location would close once the new one was fully operational.

But, no! Dutch Bros tells Axios Phoenix it will keep the older kiosk, giving Mesa residents three lanes of coffee-acquiring access in the span of about 300 yards.

What they're saying: "The Mesa community has been incredibly welcoming and loving of Dutch Bros so this second location helps ensure we meet the supply and demand of our loyal customers!" Dutch Bros spokesperson Olivia Ortiz told us in an email.

Reality check: Dutch Bros kiosks, which predominantly serve coffee through a drive-thru, can cause traffic issues for surrounding businesses when they get popular.

The original location, surrounded by Serrano's, McDonald's and an EOS Fitness, often had long lines that would flood into surrounding business parking.

"I detest how the drive thru constipates the parking lot. This is ridiculous and Mesa should fine the establishment. Accidents will happen here," one Google reviewer wrote last year.

Flashback: Phoenix revoked the drive-thru permit from a popular Dutch Bros location at Central Avenue and Camelback Road in 2019 after nearby businesses complained about the traffic issues it was causing.

The company tried to open a new location at Third Avenue and Camelback Road, but residents and businesses there thwarted the plan.

In 2021, a new kiosk opened on Seventh Street between Indian School and Camelback roads.

The big picture: When I've driven by the McKellips locations, it appears the new kiosk has alleviated some of the backups at the original, but both spots are still very busy.

Dutch Bros fans are extremely committed — something I've never quite understood, especially since there's a mobile order Starbucks across the street. 🤔

Talk back: What am I missing? What makes Dutch Bros worth the wait?