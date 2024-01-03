Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios There's been a staggering decline in the number of walking trips Valley residents take, per a new report. Why it matters: Walking is good for us.

That's true both on an individual level (thanks to the many health benefits it confers) and in a big-picture, climate change sense (given it's the OG form of zero-emissions travel).

Driving the news: The number of annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in the Phoenix metro area dropped more than 27% between 2019 and 2022, per a new StreetLight Data report.

There were 240 annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in 2022, compared with 330 in 2019.

How it works: StreetLight measures travel behavior based on anonymized data from mobile devices, vehicle GPS systems and more.

For this analysis, one "walking trip" is any trip taken by foot that's more than 250 meters (about 820 feet) from start to finish.

The big picture: Nationally, the number of annual average daily walking trips dropped a whopping 36% in the contiguous U.S. between 2019 and 2022.

"In every metro and state that StreetLight analyzed, walking trips declined over the three-year period by at least 20%," per the report.

Our thought bubble: So much for all that walking people were doing during the pandemic.

What they're saying: It's clear that the COVID-19 pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight says. But beyond that, the group isn't sure what's keeping Americans off their feet.

Some impact could be attributed to remote work, which can make it all too easy to become overly sedentary.

The bottom line: "For communities focused on safety, climate, health and equity initiatives, an all-hands-on-deck strategy across safety, transit, land use and more will be needed to increase walking activity," per StreetLight's report.