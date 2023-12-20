51 mins ago - News
San Antonio guide for UofA fans traveling to Alamo Bowl
Hey, Arizona Wildcats fans! First, let me offer a big congratulations on making it to the Valero Alamo Bowl.
- If you plan to travel for the big game, here's a guide to San Antonio's best sights:
👀 Can't-miss attractions
- The San Antonio Riverwalk Lights: The display of 100,000 lights reflecting on our famed waterway is a classic Texas experience. Plus, it's free to enjoy! See it on foot or on a river cruise.
- Ghost tours: It's not every day that you're in one of the most haunted places in the United States. Book a tour (Sisters Grimm is a popular choice) to see the sights and spookiness.
- Pearl: The historic brewery has been converted into a bustling mixed-use development where you can find some of the city's best fine dining and shop for unique gifts.
🍻 Pregame drinks
- St. Paul Square: It's a walkable bar district near the Alamodome where you'll find dives like Alibis as well as cocktail spots like Lily's Greenville and Francis Bogside. Have your phone ready if you stop by Cellar Mixology, where bartenders turn drinks into an experience.
- La Ruina: This Caribbean-inspired cocktail bar is a short rideshare away from the stadium. You'll have a chance to enjoy the crowd-favorite Ramos Gin Fizz.
- Tony's Siesta: Also a short drive away is this authentically San Antonio spot, which has fun drinks, including a lineup of spiked aguas frescas, and good music.
- Breweries: There are a few breweries in the downtown area, including the just-opened Idle Hall Beer Hall. Other favorites include Roadmap and Back Unturned.
🌮 What to eat
- Cherrity Bar: Steps away from the Alamodome, with a 5-7pm happy hour.
- Tokyo Cowboy: This relatively new downtown restaurant serves pan-Asian eats, with a Texas twist.
- Cuishe or Santa Diabla: For authentic Mexican food and tasty drinks.
- La Fonda on Main: For Tex-Mex, this spot has been around since the 1930s, so you know it's good.
- Breakfast tacos: Try The Haven Southtown or Con Huevos to see why San Antonio is so proud of our tacos.
