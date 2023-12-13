8 mins ago - News
San Antonio taco gets a nod from New York Times
The New York Times named a San Antonio taco on its list of best American dishes for 2023.
- Take that, Austin.
Details: The brisket taco at Garcia's Mexican Food on Fredericksburg Road made the list.
What they're saying: "A juicy, crisp-edged slab of brisket, a blanket-soft tortilla, some pico de gallo — when the basics are executed this well, there's no need for any other adornments," Times food reporter Priya Krishna writes.
The bottom line: This is no secret to San Antonians, but we'll take the recognition.
