Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The New York Times named a San Antonio taco on its list of best American dishes for 2023.

Take that, Austin.

Details: The brisket taco at Garcia's Mexican Food on Fredericksburg Road made the list.

What they're saying: "A juicy, crisp-edged slab of brisket, a blanket-soft tortilla, some pico de gallo — when the basics are executed this well, there's no need for any other adornments," Times food reporter Priya Krishna writes.

The bottom line: This is no secret to San Antonians, but we'll take the recognition.