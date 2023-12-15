Kevin Durant high fives Bradley Beal and Devin Booker during the second half of the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center on Dec. 13. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If you want to watch the Phoenix Suns' big three in action, you'll be paying above the NBA average for tickets.

State of play: The Suns have the ninth-highest cost to attend a game in the NBA, up one spot from last year, according to an analysis by Bookies.com.

The average cost for four people to go to a Suns game this season is $343.22, a figure that includes the cheapest available tickets, parking, two sodas, two beers and four hot dogs.

The NBA average is $304.64.

Last season's cost for the Suns was $315.62, compared to an NBA average of $288.38.

Meanwhile, the Suns also have the eighth-highest demand for tickets in the league, according to data from StubHub.

Suns ticket sales are up 145% over last year, the fifth-highest increase in the NBA.

StubHub's October analysis listed the Suns' Dec. 26 road game against the Los Angeles Lakers as the fourth-most in-demand game of the season.

Zoom in: If Suns tickets are more in-demand than a year ago, surely the blockbuster trade that brought superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix is a major factor.

New owner Mat Ishbia's offseason moves generated plenty of buzz as well, particularly his trade for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.

Of note: StubHub's analysis is based on ticket sales ahead of the 2022–23 season, so it wouldn't factor increased demand from the Durant trade in February.

Zoom out: The highest average cost of attending an NBA game belongs to the New York Knicks, with a skyscraper-high price of $745.18.

That's miles ahead of the No. 2 Golden State Warriors, who clock in at a (still wildly expensive) $608.39.

Catch up quick: The Suns' big three of Beal, Durant and Devin Booker finally played their first game together Wednesday, falling 116–112 to the Brooklyn Nets.