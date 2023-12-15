The all-in cost to attend a Suns games exceeds NBA average
If you want to watch the Phoenix Suns' big three in action, you'll be paying above the NBA average for tickets.
State of play: The Suns have the ninth-highest cost to attend a game in the NBA, up one spot from last year, according to an analysis by Bookies.com.
- The average cost for four people to go to a Suns game this season is $343.22, a figure that includes the cheapest available tickets, parking, two sodas, two beers and four hot dogs.
- The NBA average is $304.64.
- Last season's cost for the Suns was $315.62, compared to an NBA average of $288.38.
Meanwhile, the Suns also have the eighth-highest demand for tickets in the league, according to data from StubHub.
- Suns ticket sales are up 145% over last year, the fifth-highest increase in the NBA.
- StubHub's October analysis listed the Suns' Dec. 26 road game against the Los Angeles Lakers as the fourth-most in-demand game of the season.
Zoom in: If Suns tickets are more in-demand than a year ago, surely the blockbuster trade that brought superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix is a major factor.
- New owner Mat Ishbia's offseason moves generated plenty of buzz as well, particularly his trade for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.
Of note: StubHub's analysis is based on ticket sales ahead of the 2022–23 season, so it wouldn't factor increased demand from the Durant trade in February.
Zoom out: The highest average cost of attending an NBA game belongs to the New York Knicks, with a skyscraper-high price of $745.18.
- That's miles ahead of the No. 2 Golden State Warriors, who clock in at a (still wildly expensive) $608.39.
Catch up quick: The Suns' big three of Beal, Durant and Devin Booker finally played their first game together Wednesday, falling 116–112 to the Brooklyn Nets.
- As long as everyone stays healthy and you've got $343.22 to spare, you and three others can go see the Suns' star trio try to get their first win together Friday night when they host the Knicks.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.