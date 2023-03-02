Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns smiles during a game against the Charlotte Hornets. Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Five minutes into Wednesday night's game, Kevin Durant — in his debut appearance as a Sun — blocked a shot, maneuvered to the opposite side of the court and landed a perfect three-pointer.

State of play: In those 10 seconds, Suns fans got what they'd hoped to see in their new superstar: Effortless defense, powerful play-making and a glimmer of championship dreams.

The Suns beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-91, with Durant scoring 23 points.

Flashback: Durant's arrival in Phoenix was part of a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets that new Suns owner Mat Ishbia finalized his first full day on the job last month.

Why it matters: Durant is the biggest name to play for the Suns since Charles Barkley in the early- to mid-1990s. He joins a powerhouse starting five that's hungry to secure an NBA title the team has never won.

Our thought bubble: Seeing KD in a Suns uniform was surreal. His instant chemistry with Devin Booker and Chris Paul was delightful. And we hope the energy he brought to the Valley this week continues throughout this season and beyond.

What's next: Durant's first home game will be March 8.