Arizona's pro pickleball team will compete in 2024 Premier League

Professional pickleball is gaining popularity across the country, and Phoenix is at the epicenter of its evolution into a mainstream sport, Arizona Drive coach and general manager Morgan Evans told fans this week.

Driving the news: Arizona Drive, the state's Major League Pickleball (MLP) team, will start next season as one of 12 Premier teams, MLP announced this week. The Premier league boasts the top 48 players drafted in the country.

Between the lines: Arizona Drive is owned by a collective of some of Arizona's biggest celebrities, including former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, Suns star Devin Booker, Arizona-born country musician Dierks Bentley, Olympian Michael Phelps and restaurateur Sam Fox.

What they're saying: "I think [pickleball is] still in its infancy stage. My goal is to continue to grow it and one day we play in high schools. You saw flag football just being allowed to be in the Olympics. Hopefully in eight years, this will be an Olympic sport as well," Fitzgerald told reporters this week.

1 fun thing: Fitzgerald said he plays pickleball several times a week and is working to improve his backhand.

He enjoys facing off with the other Arizona Drive owners, most notably Bentley, who Fitzgerald said has a mean "crap-talking" game that includes a "weird little bird dance."

What to watch: Major League Pickleball will host a tournament Feb. 17-25 in Mesa.