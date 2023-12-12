Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. 2022 population estimates used. Months with fewer than 10 abortions are represented as 0. Data: Society of Family Planning, Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of abortions performed in Arizona took a nosedive following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, but the state's abortion rate has started to bounce back, per an October report from the Society of Family Planning.

Flashback: Legal uncertainty in the weeks following the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, the decision that overturned Roe, led many Arizona abortion providers to temporarily stop performing the procedure.

Eventually, most providers began offering abortions up to 15 weeks.

By the numbers: In May 2022, Arizona's abortion rate was about 20 per 100,000 people.

In July 2022, the first full month after the Dobbs decision, the rate fell to about 3 per 100,000 people.

As of this June, it rebounded to almost 15 per 100,000.

The big picture: Arizona's abortion rate was below the national average before the Dobbs decision, and it remains that way.