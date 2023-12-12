Arizona's abortion rate begins to rebound since reversal of Roe
The number of abortions performed in Arizona took a nosedive following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, but the state's abortion rate has started to bounce back, per an October report from the Society of Family Planning.
Flashback: Legal uncertainty in the weeks following the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, the decision that overturned Roe, led many Arizona abortion providers to temporarily stop performing the procedure.
- Eventually, most providers began offering abortions up to 15 weeks.
By the numbers: In May 2022, Arizona's abortion rate was about 20 per 100,000 people.
- In July 2022, the first full month after the Dobbs decision, the rate fell to about 3 per 100,000 people.
- As of this June, it rebounded to almost 15 per 100,000.
The big picture: Arizona's abortion rate was below the national average before the Dobbs decision, and it remains that way.
- Nationally, the number of legal abortions increased in the year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, despite declines in states where abortion was banned or severely restricted, Axios' Jason Millman reports.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.