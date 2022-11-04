1 hour ago - News
Abortions in Arizona plummeted after Dobbs decision
Arizona had one of the biggest decreases in abortions of any state in the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
State of play: In April, the last month before a draft of the Supreme Court's ruling was leaked, there were an estimated 1,250 abortions performed in Arizona, which dropped to 1,130 in June and down to 230 in July, the first full month after the ruling.
- In August, the number was 590, a reduction of 53% from April, according to data from the Society of Family Planning.
- Only 15 states saw a greater percentage reduction in that time frame.
- 10 of those states had outright bans that went into place following Roe's reversal.
Context: Arizona's abortion laws went on a rollercoaster ride following the Dobbs decision in June.
- Abortion providers in the state largely shut down after the ruling due to a pre-Roe law that banned all abortions except those necessary to protect the life or health of the mother.
- Providers have resumed abortions under the terms of a law that went into effect in September that permits them through 15 weeks of pregnancy, though litigation over the two laws continues.
- Prior to the Dobbs decision, Arizona law permitted abortions through 24 weeks of pregnancy.
