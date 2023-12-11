Share on email (opens in new window)

Passengers board a train bound for Boston from Washington in 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Arizona is taking an important step toward the restoration of passenger rail service to the Valley after nearly three decades without it, but the future of Phoenix-to-Tucson rail remains uncertain.

The latest: The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) a $500,000 grant last week for preliminary planning for the proposed rail line.

FRHA also gave Amtrak $500,000 for improvements on its Sunset Limited line, which runs from Los Angeles to New Orleans, including increasing daily service in Tucson.

The federal funding builds on $3.5 million from this year's state budget to support passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson.

The federal grant comes from the Corridor Identification and Development Program established by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed in 2021.

Details: The proposed line would run 120 miles from Buckeye to Tucson, with stops in Marana, Coolidge, Queen Creek, Tempe, Sky Harbor, Phoenix and Avondale, according to ADOT.

The plan assumes three daily round-trip routes, with a one-way travel time of about 1 hour and 23 minutes.

What's next: ADOT will use its grant money plan to lay out an implementation plan for the proposed line between Arizona's two largest cities.

The timeline for completing the plan is unclear.

The next steps are a preliminary engineering plan and a Tier II environmental study, since ADOT has already completed a required Tier I environmental study.

Yes, but: No funding has been designated for the actual rail line.

The FRA has advised that completing the development plan "may lead to selection preference for future funding opportunities," ADOT said in a press statement Friday.

Zoom in: Still, the grant is an important step, ADOT spokesperson Steve Elliott told Axios Phoenix.

FRA received more than 90 applications, and the two $500,000 grants for Arizona were among 67 awarded.

Not all of the applications were selected, and those picked are expected to receive priority for future funding.

"It is exciting news. It does move this forward," Elliott said.

Flashback: Phoenix hasn't had passenger rail since 1996, when Sunset Limited was rerouted to Maricopa, bypassing Phoenix.